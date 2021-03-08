Similipal Forest Fire: Baripada DFO Cancels Staff Leaves Till Further Orders

Mayurbhanj: Keeping in view of the recent increase in forest fires, the forest authorities of Baripada Division here have decided to cancel leaves of all its field staff until further orders.

Leaves of all the staff under Baripada division have been cancelled, said DFO adding that 100 more personnel have been engaged on contractual basis in the fire fighting operation.

It is worth mentioning, as many as 18 places in northern parts of the Similipal are still on fire. Four forests under Talabandha range and six under Kendumundi range, four under Gurugudia range, three under Barehipani range and one place in Naana range are burning.

Fire Services personnel and Forest Department staffers are putting all-out effort to control the wildfire. Locals have also come forward to extend a helping hand in dousing the flame. On the other hand, the forest and fire personnel have left no stone unturned to douse the wildfire; the efforts to douse it are underway during night as well.

According to reports, six fire brigade teams along with 1100 fire personnel have been pressed into service to douse the flames. Apart from 150 regular forest staff for guarding and wildlife tracking, 75 more forest personnel have been mobilised for fire-fighting operations in all the 5 ranges under the division from February 1 to June 30.