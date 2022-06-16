Similipal closed for visitors for 4 months from today

Mayurbhanj: The Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha will remain closed for visitors for four months starting from today (June 16), the national park authorities informed on Thursday.

The operation of the jungle safari vehicles will also remain closed from today. The date of reopening of the Tiger Reserve will be notified later.

“Similipal Tiger Reserve including all ecotourism complex inside will be closed from 16.06.22 for all tourists/visitors. The exact date of reopening will be notified later,” tweeted North Similipal Forest Division.

“The operation of our jungle safari vehicles stay will remain closed from 16.06.22 untill further notice. Tourists are requested to contact our help desk for further updates,” the Forest Division further tweeted.

Usually, the Tiger Reserve at Similipal along with the national park and adjoining wildlife sanctuary are closed by mid-June for tourists in view of monsoon rain. It reopens in October or November depending on the withdrawal of the monsoon.