Simi Garewal Drops Amitabh Bachchan’s Unseen Footage From Her Show: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Simi Garewal shared a behind the scene video from her talk show, ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ on her social media handle showing how Senior Bachchan was giving instructions to the cameraman.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Simi shared a behind-the-scenes video of the episode that was aired in 2004. Sharing the video she wrote: “RENDEZVOUS GEMS! I adore Rekha! I love her company! We have so much fun together!!”

Take A look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi Garewal (@simigarewalofficial)

</>

In the video, Amitabh, his wife Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan are seen sitting on the couch. Simi is seen explaining to them that everyone will be on camera all the time. Amitabh then asked where is his close-up camera. When he was informed, he instructed the cameraperson, “When I do this, you need to stop because I may want to pick my nose or something.” He also added that he may even want to scratch his face and everyone was seen laughing.