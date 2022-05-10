SIM Card Racket Busted, 3 Involved In Cyber Fraud Held

Ganjam: Police have nabbed at least three persons involved in cyber fraud cases in various police station limits of Ganjam district.

Reportedly, the team of Patapur Police conducted a raid and arrested the accused in this connection. The cops have also seized 38 pre-activated sim cards from three mobile shops.

According to preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the smugglers have been using these sim cards allegedly for illegal business, informed Aska SDPO Uma Shankar Singh.

The accused persons use the pre-activated SIM card to create fake WhatsApp accounts by fraudsters.

Worth mentioning that the Crime Branch has busted a SIM card racket and arrested three accused including the mastermind in Dhenkanal.