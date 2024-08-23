SIM Box Racket: CP Takes Raju Mandal on Remand for 2 More Days

Bhubaneswar: The Commissioner of Police on Friday took Raju Mandal into two days of remand for further interrogation in the SIM Box case to glean additional information.

The mystery of the Simbox network, which first stretched to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and then to Ranchi, is gradually being unravelled. While the prime suspect, Asadur Zaman, remained at large, the police arrested Raju Mandal, a Bengali youth, and took him on remand for 5 days and interrogated him, during which he disclosed the truth.

Raju Mandal, upon his arrest, divulged the entire process of acquiring and setting up the SIM box to the special squad of the Commissionerate Police. The squad then proceeded to Jharkhand, suspecting a connection there, after the SIM box installations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. In Ranchi, Jharkhand, they discovered five SIM boxes on the top floor of a four-story building at Maulana Azad Colony, street number 15.

Moreover, Raju Mandal, after being interrogated by the Commissionerate Police and the NIA, revealed critical information. The SIM box was managed via a smart switch, and Asadur Zaman, the alleged mastermind, was remotely operating the SIM boxes from Bhubaneswar and Ranchi.

The police are currently endeavouring to extract more information from Raju Mandal following his two-day remand.