Sambalpur: The CT&GST Department team on Tuesday seized silver worth about Rs 1.5 crores inside a car in the Jhuripada area under Rengali police limits in Sambalpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of officials conducted a raid in that area and intercepted the car in which the silver was being transferred. The entire silver was seized and brought to the CT & GST office in Sambalpur.

Further investigation is underway.

