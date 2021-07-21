Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill To Feature In Voot Film

Mumbai: Actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen paired opposite each other in a film. Titled ‘Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: A Modern Fairytale’, which is said to chronicle their love and friendship.

The official Instagram account of OTT platform, Voot, announced the same, with a motion poster. The caption of the post read, “SIDNAAZ KI MOVIE ?! NO! WAIT, WHAT? Yeh Dhamaka toh ekdam hi unexpected hai (This is an unexpected surprise)! Kya aap ho ready to welcome the most loved jodi on Voot, again (Are you ready to welcome this most loved couple on Voot again)? Haan haan sahi suna, aa rahe hai #SidNaaz leke apna silsila pyaar aur dosti ka (Yes, you heard it right, SidNaaz is coming with the story of their love and friendship) (sic).”

Silsila SidNaaz Ka will have unseen footage from the Bigg Boss house that will be all about friendship, love and romance. It will narrate the good and bad times of Shehnaz and Sidharth as a couple. The original track of this film is created by rapper RCR.

Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists on the show. After exiting the TV reality show, they featured in a couple of music videos together like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.