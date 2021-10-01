Sikh Medicine Practitioner Shot Dead At His Clinic In Peshawar

Peshawar: A Sikh medicine practitioner was reportedly shot dead by an unidentified gunman inside his clinic in Pakistan’s restive northwestern city of Peshawar.

The deceased person has been identified as Sardar Satnam Singh (Khalsa), 45, who was working as a ‘Hakeem’ in the same area.

According to sources, some attackers barged into his cabin and opened fire at him. Following this, Singh received four bullets, died on the spot. Meanwhile, the miscreants managed to escape from the spot.

On getting information, the police team rushed to the spot and launched a probe to nab the accused. However, the exact reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is pertinent to mention that Singh, a well-known person in the Sikh community, was running his clinic ‘Dharmandar Pharmacy’ on Charsadda Road in Peshawar. He had been living in the city for the past 20 years. Singh is survived by his wife, three daughters, and two sons.