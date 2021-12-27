Sikh Man Threatens To Assassinate Queen Elizabeth II For Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Southampton: A 19-year-old saying he wanted to “assassinate Britain’s Queen Elizabeth” in “revenge for Jalianwala Bagh” has surfaced and Scotland Yard has swung into action.

Earlier he was arrested for trespassing into the grounds of Windsor Castle where Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is spending Christmas with her family.

The man, identified as Jaswant Singh Chail had shared the video on Snapchat. He addressed the camera, wearing a mask with a distorted voice while delivering the chilling message.

“I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated against because of their race. I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sikh. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones,” the masked man is seen saying in the video.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act after being found in the castle grounds.