The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has identified potential lithium deposits in Nayagarh district, Odisha, marking a significant step toward bolstering India’s domestic supply of this critical mineral. This discovery aligns with the nation’s strategic push to enhance electric vehicle (EV) battery production and reduce dependence on imports.

V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, highlighted the government’s focus on surveying critical minerals, including lithium and copper. He noted that the GSI is actively conducting explorations in Odisha, with preliminary findings indicating the presence of lithium beneath Nayagarh’s soil.

To facilitate these explorations, advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and drone-based surveys are being employed. A pilot project in Sundargarh district utilizes drones to search for mineral deposits, and similar initiatives are planned for southern Odisha districts like Kandhamal and Malkangiri.

Lithium is essential for manufacturing batteries used in electric vehicles, and securing domestic sources is crucial for India’s transition to sustainable energy. Previously, the GSI established lithium inferred resources of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District, Jammu & Kashmir.

The discovery in Nayagarh positions Odisha as a potential hub for lithium reserves, attracting EV manufacturers and contributing to the state’s economic development. The GSI’s ongoing efforts reflect a broader commitment to identifying and utilizing critical mineral resources within the country.

As explorations progress, further assessments will determine the feasibility and economic viability of mining these deposits, ensuring that any development aligns with environmental and societal considerations.