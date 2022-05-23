Significant Benefits Of Coconut Milk: Everything You Need To Know

New Delhi: Coconut milk is used for years as an ingredient in desserts, soups, and sauces. It is a popular component of Indian, Thai, Hawaiian and South American cuisines. If you are having bone or joint pain then a diet rich in coconut milk and a visit to a chiropractor in Tustin, CA might be right for you. Here is a list of other health benefits of coconut milk:

It aids in weight loss

Coconut milk is rich in short and medium-chain triglycerides that are considered to be healthy fats. They prolong the feeling of satiety causing you to eat less and avoid giving in to cravings. In addition, they are more likely to be converted to energy as opposed to long-chain fatty acids. These are preferentially stored in the body contributing to obesity.

It contains antioxidants

Coconut milk is rich in vitamins C and E which are well known for their anti-oxidant properties. Free oxygen radicals are formed by our body tissues during the process of metabolism. They are harmful to cellular components and contribute to ageing and tumour growth. Antioxidants contained in coconut milk help to neutralize these harmful substances.

Electrolyte balance

Coconut milk is rich in electrolytes such as potassium, magnesium and phosphorous. Potassium is important for the maintenance of a normal heart rhythm. It is also crucial for healthy muscle functioning. Magnesium is required for a healthy immune system as well as maintenance of normal nerve and muscle function. Phosphorus is a vital structural component of bones and teeth. By adding coconut milk to your recipes, you ensure that the body has enough supply of phosphorous to meet these requirements.

Prevents heart disease

Coconut milk is known to increase the levels of HDL cholesterol in the body. Scientific research now shows that coconut milk may help to reduce the levels of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) in the body if consumed in low quantities. HDL cholesterol has anti-inflammatory properties that protect the endothelium or blood vessel lining. LDL cholesterol, on the other hand, promotes the formation of plaques in blood vessels causing pathological narrowing. When blood vessels supplying the heart muscles are narrowed, heart attacks can result.

Strengthens the immune system

Coconut milk contains lauric acid which is known for its antiseptic properties. It assists the body in fighting infections caused by bacteria, viruses, and fungi. A study done in The Philippines showed that children with pneumonia responded faster to treatment with antibiotics and coconut milk compared to those who were treated with antibiotics alone.

Prevention of anaemia

Coconut milk has significant quantities of iron. Iron is an important mineral in the formation of healthy red blood cells with normal haemoglobin levels. Incorporating coconut milk into your diet will help you avoid anaemia that often results from inadequate iron intake.