Significance of Mithuna Sankranti

On Mithuna Sankranti, a drift in the position of the sun is observed. This change is considered highly significant as per astrology. Thus, devotees irrespective of their cultural backgrounds perform Puja on this crucial day. The Mithuna Sankranti meaning and significance is something one should be aware in order to enjoy this Hindu festival with a perspective.

Mithuna Sankranti is called with distinct names amongst different states, and individuals with different cultural backgrounds celebrate it with varied rituals. For example, in Kerala, Mithuna Sankranti is known as ‘Mithunam Onth’, whereas it is called ‘Aani’ in South India. ‘Asharh’ in Eastern India and in Odisha, Mithuna Sankranti is called Raja Parba.

As per the Hindu mythological, the transition of Sun’s position from Vrishabha to Mithuna Rashi also marks the commencement of the agricultural year. Devotees pray with a lot of conviction for the first rains. This is to ensure smooth natural irrigation in the farms and to improve the quality and life of food grains. In fact, as per traditions, there are 16 Ghatis in different geographical regions dedicated to the Mithuna Sankranti celebration, wherein all Dan-Punya activities are practiced on the day of the Sankranti.

Mithuna Sankranti Celebration is done with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm across the nation. It is a highly popular and one of the much-awaited festivals in India. From donating clothes, food grains to dancing for a good harvest during the annual year, all the activities are done on a major scale in many Indian states. Devotees also observe fasts for Surya Dev/ Sun as it considered auspicious. It also said that those who observe fast on Mithuna Sankranti get all their wishes granted.