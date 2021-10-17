Sidhu Writes To Sonia Gandhi On 13 Issues As Part Of Paty Manifesto For 2022 Polls

New Delhi: Seeking time from her ‘to present to her a Punjab Model with a 13-point agenda to be part of the Congress Manifesto for 2022 Assembly polls, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday.

Sidhu called it “Punjab’s last chance for resurrection and redemption”.

Sidhu in his letter wrote about Punjab’s drug menace, justice in sacrilege cases, agriculture, electricity, Scheduled Caste & Backward Caste welfare, employment, sand mining, among other issues.

The letter to Sonia Gandhi reminded her of the party’s 18-point agenda “given to the last chief minister” of Punjab and said that those were “equally relevant today”.

“Today, I write to your esteemed self with priority areas among the 18-point agenda of the 2017 campaign and the manifesto promises which the state government must deliver upon,” the letter said.

On the drugs issue, the Punjab Congress chief said, “The big fish mentioned in the STF report must be immediately arrested and given exemplary punishment.”

“It might be the last damage-control exercise or else, mafia-raj ruling the state patronized by the Badals will take the state to the extent of financial emergency, corruption and agrarian crisis from which there will be no return. Thus, I request you kindly consider these points and give your august direction to the state government to act in the best interests of the people of Punjab immediately,” he wrote.

On Friday, Sidhu said his concerns were resolved and the Congress asserted that he would continue as the head of the state unit.