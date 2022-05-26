Sidhu To Work As Clerk At Patiala Jail For Rs 90 Daily Wage

New Delhi: After being convicted in a 1988 road rage case, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will work as a clerk at the Patiala Central Jail.

Sidhu will be trained for three months and will be taught how to brief lengthy court judgments and compile jail records.

According to the jail authorities, Sidhu started working as a clerk on Tuesday. He will be working in two shifts — 9 am-noon and 3 pm-5 pm.

Sidhu, as per the jail manual, will not be paid for the first 90 days. After the completion of his training, he will be entitled to get wages between Rs 40 and Rs 90 per day.

His wage will be decided on the basis of his skills and the earnings will be credited to his bank account.

Navjot Sidhu, according to a jail official, will work from the barracks itself as he is a high-profile prisoner.

The jail files will be sent to him in the barracks as he will not be allowed to move out of his cell.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened inside the barracks where Sidhu has been lodged. Five wardens and four jail inmates have also been asked to keep an eye on Sidhu.