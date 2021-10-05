Sidhu Threatens To March Towards Lakhimpur Kheri If UP Govt Fails To Release Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri incident is going tougher day by day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s arrest has given another colour to this reaction and now former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has again worked as a catalyst here.

Meanwhile, Sidhu threatened to march towards Lakhimpur Kheri with other party workers if the accused in Sunday’s violence case is not arrested and the UP government does not release Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“If, by tomorrow, the Union minister’s son behind the brutal murder of farmers is not arrested, and our leader Priyanka Gandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

Sidhu was referring to Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish Mishra was accused by farmers for allegedly trampling four protesters in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. The minister and his son have denied the charge.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained on Monday and a case was registered against her for defying prohibitory orders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.