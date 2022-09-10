Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: 6th Shooter, 2 Aides Nabbed From Nepal Border

In yet another major development in singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, Punjab Police have arrested absconding shooter Deepak Mundi from the West Bengal-Nepal border along with two of his associates, identified as Kapil Pandit and Rajinder.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, “In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with central agencies and Delhi Police, have arrested Deepak alias Mundi, absconding shooter of Sidhu Moose Wala, with two associates. Major victory in war against drugs and gangsters on directions of CM Bhagwant Mann”.

In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd, in a joint operation with central agencies & #DelhiPolice, have arrested Deepak @ Mundi, absconding shooter of #SidhuMooseWala , with 2 associates. Major victory in war against drugs & gangsters on directions of CM @BhagwantMann (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XsN9jKe3lv — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 10, 2022

“Deepak, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder have been arrested today by AGTF team at the West Bengal – Nepal border in the culmination of intelligence-based operation. Deepak was the shooter in Bolero module, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder provided logistical support including weapons and hideouts,” he further added.

All three apprehended accused were directly in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar through the signal app since the last few days. Through his undisclosed sources, Goldy barar had arranged money, shelter and weapons for them to eliminate a target, which was to be disclosed to them on the day of execution only.