Sidhu Moosewala killing: Sharp shooter Harkamal Ranu arrested | Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar 

Bhatinda: One of the sharp shooters among eight– who allegedly fired at Sidhu Moosewala on May 29– Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda has been arrested by the Punjab Police. His family members claim that they have handed over Harkamal to the police.

He was one among the group of eight accused who allegedly fired at Moosewala.

Meanwhile, the Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Brar is currently living in Canada.

The Punjab Police had sought the Red Corner Notice against Brar on May 30 in connection with two old cases, officials said.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to Punjab Police.

Moosewala’s murder was allegedly in retaliation to Akali youth leader Vicky Middukhera’s killing that took place last year.

Moosewala, who had fought the recent assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near his SUV in which he was killed.