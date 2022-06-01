Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Prime Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Withdraws Plea From Delhi HC

New Delhi: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been named as a suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, on Wednesday withdrew his plea from Delhi High Court.

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

As the hearing began, Bishnoi’s counsel Adv. Vishal Chopra sought liberty for withdrawal of the plea.

On the other hand, Advocate Sanjay Lao appearing for the Delhi Police, stated that the plea was not maintainable anyway.

Accordingly, the petition has been withdrawn.

Now, Bishnoi will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court with the plea.

The gangster had moved the high court after a NIA court of Patiala House Court junked his plea on Monday. In the plea, he sought a direction to the Delhi Police and the Tihar Jail authorities to ensure all necessary security arrangements for him.

The petitioner sought the court’s direction to Central Jail Authorities to give prior intimation to his counsels before his custody is given to any other state police on any production warrant. He should be duly handcuffed, shackled and video-graphed during the production warrant and on transit remand if any warrant is produced by the Punjab police for the safety of his life, the plea stated.

The Punjab police has alleged that Bishnoi was involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.