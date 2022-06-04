Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Meet HM Amit Shah In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Family of the slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh and demanded a thorough probe into the murder by a central agency.

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 28 by unidentified gunmen while he was in his car. His security cover had been reduced by the Punjab government a day before the attack. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while expressing his deep condolences to the bereaved family, has assured that the murderers will be arrested within 15 days.

The Mansa police on Wednesday arrested a youth from Dehradun and took two others into their custody on a production warrant in connection with the murder of Moose Wala.

The arrested accused identified as Manpreet Singh alias Bhau has been lodged in the Bathinda Jail.

The other two accused have been identified as Serge Mintu and Manpreet Singh Manna, according to IG Range Faridkot Pradeep Yadav.