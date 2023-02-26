Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Two Accused Gangsters Killed In Punjab Jail Fight, Says Police

New Delhi: Two gangsters who were lodged at Punjab’s Goindwal jail in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, died in a clash among inmates on Sunday, said the police, news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, the deceased, identified as Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna of Budhlana were killed in the fight. Another inmate, identified as Keshav of Bathinda, sustained injuries and has been taken to the hospital. All three of them were accused of Moose Wala’s murder.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, the gangsters were facing other charges as well. “All three belonged to the same group,” Chauhan added.

Police said, Mandeep Singh Toofan was accused of providing vehicles to the shooters of Sidhu Moose Wala and he was also a backup shooter for killing the singer. He was arrested by Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force.

Manmohan, on the other hand, had done recce ahead of the murder and had provided shelter to the Moose Wala murder accused.

Notably, 28-year-old singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. He was declared brought dead after being shot at point-blank range. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at the singer, who was found slumped in the driver’s seat by locals in Punjab’s Mansa district.

After investigation, it was found gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, had taken responsibility for the Moose Wala murder.

On November 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.