Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: One Suspect Arrested In Uttarakhand

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has detained a suspect in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

A total of 6 people were nabbed in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Monday in connection with the case. Of the 6 people detained, one is suspected to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is said to be involved in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

On the other hand, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced that a Judicial Commission under the chairmanship of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court would be set up to probe the murder.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a renowned Punjabi singer and Congress leader, was gunned down on Sunday in Punjab’s Mansa district.

The police said two cars intercepted Moose Wala’s Mahindra Thar, and bullets from three AK-47 guns were sprayed on the singer-songwriter.

The police have named the Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind the brutal killing. They have also said that inter-gang rivalry may have triggered the murder.