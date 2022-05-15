Sidharth Routray Scales Mt Everest Successfully

Bhubaneswar: Odia mountaineer Sidharth Routray scaled Mt Everest, the highest peak in the world, on Sunday.

According to reports, Sidharth reached the peak at around 4 am today. He waived the national flag and Patitapabana Bana of the Lord on reaching the peak.

Recognised as the first Ironman from Odisha in 2016, Sidharth is the son of Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray.

He has already climbed top 3 peaks in three continents of North America, South America and Africa.

He climbed Mt Dennali in North America, Mt Aconcagua in South America and Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa. In January this year, Sidharth had successfully scaled Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South American continent.

Sidharth, who resides in Folsom, California with his wife Anita Misra and two daughters, is currently working as the Head of Digital Marketing for Ooma Inc. in San Jose.