Sidharth Malhotra’s “Yodha” Set To Release On Dec 15

Mumbai: Dharma Productions is set to release its Sidharth Malhotra-led action film “Yodha” in theatres on December 15, 2023.

The movie is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan’s Mentor Disciple Films have produced the project.

The film was earlier scheduled to come out in July. “YODHA – the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha – lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023,” the makers said in a press note. The movie, produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan, also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

In the past, Malhotra and Dharma have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut “Student of the Year”, “Hasee Toh Phasee”, “Kapoor & Sons” and “Shershaah”.

