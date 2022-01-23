Sidharth Malhotra Shares A Dreamy Sunday Photo From Vacay 

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra has treated his fans with a glimpse of the sun, sea, and himself as he shared a photo on his Instagram. The actor has often professed his love for deep-sea diving, scuba diving, and even snorkeling.

Sharing the photo, Shershaah actor wrote: “Keep your face always toward the sunshine – and shadows will fall behind you.” Walt Whitman #sundayquotes.”

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s dreamy Sunday post:

In the photo, Sidharth can be seen taking a dip in the sea and his neon shorts were striking bright.

On the work front, Sidharth is shooting for Yodha. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film will see Sidharth sharing the screen space with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.