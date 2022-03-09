Sidharth Malhotra & Rashmika’s ‘Mission Majnu’ To Release On 10 June

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu is all set to hit theatres on 10 June. It marks the debut the Hindi film debut of Mandanna, who most recently starred in the Telugu blockbuster ”Pushpa”.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the 1970s-set espionage thriller features Malhotra as a RAW agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film was earlier slated to be released in theatres on May 13.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to its Twitter handle to make the announcement and wrote: “SIDHARTH MALHOTRA: ‘MISSION MAJNU’ NEW RELEASE DATE… #MissionMajnu – starring #SidharthMalhotra and “#RashmikaMandanna – to release in *cinemas* on 10 June 2022… Directed by #ShantanuBagchi… Produced by #RonnieScrewvala, #AmarButala and #GarimaMehta… #NewPoster…”

