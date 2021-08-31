Shershaah
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Shershaah Becomes #1 Film On Amazon Prime

By PragativadiNews
Mumbai: The movie, ‘Shershaah’ based on the Kargil war and bravery of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) has become the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime Video in India to date. It is also the most popular Hindi film on IMDB with a rating of 8.9.

Reportedly, the film’s producer Karan Johar took on Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “We are the #1 watched film on Amazon Prime Video! Grateful, overwhelmed & exhilarated by the LOVE & RESPECT that has poured in for #Shershaah. Been an honour to showcase a legacy that will go down in history, once again!”

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film was released on August 12.

