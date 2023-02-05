Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Not On Feb 6, Couple To Tie The Knot On This Date

New Delhi: Bollywood pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are about to begin a new chapter in their lives. At Suryagarh Palace, the couple will get married in the presence of their close friends and family.

According to media reports, the big nuptial will now happen on February 7. Earlier, February 6 was reported to be the date of the wedding.

Their wedding ceremony, however, is supposedly scheduled for February 7, as per recent revelation. The Haldi ceremony is anticipated to happen on February 6 in the morning.

According to the source, the family is preparing to change the dates of the functions because guests are still arriving at the location. At the wedding venue, the mehendi ceremony will be performed today. Meanwhile, the sangeet night is most likely to be held on February 6. The marriage ceremonies have begun, and they will all be performed between February 5 and February 7.

For the guests, 84 rooms and 70 luxury vehicles have been reserved. During the wedding rituals, phones are not permitted inside the venue. Including hotel security, the entire setup is being watched over by more than 100 private security personnel.

For their wedding, Manish Malhotra designed the sherwani and lehenga for Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, respectively. His team is also working on the mehendi, haldi, and other pre-wedding outfits.