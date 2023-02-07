Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Tie The Knot In Jaisalmer

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the nuptial knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer today (February 7) in the presence of family and close friends in a lavish wedding.

According to reports, the varmala and the pheras took place in the courtyard of the hotel and a special ‘bavdi’ was set up for this purpose. The couple reportedly wore silver for their special day.

The wedding festivities started on February 6 with mehendi and sangeet. The wedding day started with the haldi ceremony followed by the wedding.

The mehendi ceremony was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. Both Sidharth and Kiara set the dance floor on fire during the mehendi ceremony celebrations, reports added.

The ceremony started at the Suryagarh Hotel lakeside and the guests were seated in the Sunset Patio Garden by the lake. Mehendi was first applied to Kiara’s hands, and next it was Siddharth’s turn.

DJ Ganesh kept the guests grooving to Bollywood and fusion numbers. The families of both Sidharth and Kiara also put up performances tailored for the occasion.

According to IANS, more than 100 dishes from 10 countries were reportedly served to the guests at the wedding. The menu included Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines. Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo was also among the sweets.