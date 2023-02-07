Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani FIRST PICS from wedding

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan this evening. The ceremony took place with the couple’s close friends and families in attendance.

As the wedding had a strict ‘no-phones’ policy in place, fans had to wait for the official photos from the ceremony to be released, and well, the wait is finally over! Sidharth and Kiara treated fans with the stunning pictures from their wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara took to their Instagram accounts to share pictures from her big day. While Kiara made for one stunning bride, Sidharth on the other hand looked nothing less than an Indian prince.

Kiara opted for a baby Pink lehenga while Sid donned an off-white coloured sherwani with golden embroidery on it.

In the first pictures we can see both Sid and Kiara sitting opposite each other with folded hands and a big smile on their faces. In the next picture we can see them smiling brightly while they seem to be seated on the mandap and the third one is the cutest where Sidharth plants a kiss on his wife’s cheeks.

Sharing these pictures, both Kiara and Sidharth wrote, ” Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.”

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures:

PC: Images Instagrammed by sidmalhotra & kiaraaliaadvani