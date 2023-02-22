Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani drop gorgeous pics from their sangeet at midnight

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are enjoying their happily married life. The much-in-love couple got hitched on February 7 with their family members and friends in attendance. They hosted their wedding ceremonies at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sid-Kiara has now surprised fans by dropping dreamy pictures from their sangeet night.

Seeing the images, it seems the couple had a blast as they look happy in the photos. Kiara looks beautiful in a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, while Sidharth looks dapper in a traditional black and golden ensemble.

Something about that night.. something really special 💃🏽🕺🏼🤩 pic.twitter.com/QX1k2fvbrA — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 21, 2023

Kiara accessorised the heavy gold gown with a statement diamond necklace adorned with a ruby pendant, a diamond ring, and high heels. In the end, Kiara chose side-parted open wavy tresses, shimmering eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, and blushed glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra complemented his bride in a black pinstripe-printed button-down kurta featuring full-length sleeves. He layered it with a black bandhgala jacket decked in gold floral brocade embroidery, open front, and full sleeves. Lastly, white pyjamas, dress shoes, a side-parted sleek hairdo, and a clean-shaven look rounded it all off