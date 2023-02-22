Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani drop gorgeous pics from their sangeet at midnight
Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani drop gorgeous pics from their sangeet at midnight

By Pragativadi News Service
19

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are enjoying their happily married life. The much-in-love couple got hitched on February 7 with their family members and friends in attendance. They hosted their wedding ceremonies at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sid-Kiara has now surprised fans by dropping dreamy pictures from their sangeet night.

Seeing the images, it seems the couple had a blast as they look happy in the photos. Kiara looks beautiful in a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, while Sidharth looks dapper in a traditional black and golden ensemble.

Kiara accessorised the heavy gold gown with a statement diamond necklace adorned with a ruby pendant, a diamond ring, and high heels. In the end, Kiara chose side-parted open wavy tresses, shimmering eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, and blushed glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra complemented his bride in a black pinstripe-printed button-down kurta featuring full-length sleeves. He layered it with a black bandhgala jacket decked in gold floral brocade embroidery, open front, and full sleeves. Lastly, white pyjamas, dress shoes, a side-parted sleek hairdo, and a clean-shaven look rounded it all off

Pragativadi News Service 17685 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking