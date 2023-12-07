Siddharth Anand confirms the teaser release date of ‘Fighter’!

The eagerly awaited teaser of ‘Fighter’ has finally got its release date. Having kept the exhilaration intact by unveiling the extremely intriguing exclusive looks of its cast, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the makers are now all set to drench the masses into the ‘Spirit Of Fighter’. Bringing a Radiogram conversation between two Squadron leaders Patty aka Hrithik Roshan and Minni aka Deepika Padukone, the makers revealed the release date of the teaser.

Building up an apt fervour of ‘Fighter’, the makers bring along a unique way to announce the teaser release date. A Radiogram activity records the conversation between Squadron leaders Patty aka Hrithik Roshan and Minni aka Deepika Padukone, which carries a crucial message for the audience, the release date of the teaser, i.e, 8th December at 11 AM. This is indeed an innovative way to reveal the release date. Moreover, it is worth grabbing the attention as the spirit of Fighter has begun to escalate at a fever pitch.

Further sharing the radiogram message on his social media, director Siddharth Anand took to his social media and confirmed the teaser release date. He further jotted down the caption –

“Locked. Loaded. Ready to drop. #FighterTeaser tomorrow.

#Fighter Forever”

‘Fighter,’ under the direction of Siddharth Anand and presented by the collaboration of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is a cinematic spectacle poised to revolutionize action storytelling. This magnum opus seamlessly blends heart-thumping action sequences with patriotic fervour, promising an immersive experience that will resonate with audiences worldwide. Mark January 25th, 2024, India’s 75th Republic Day, on your calendars for the flight of ‘Fighter’! Brace yourselves to witness an unparalleled spectacle of cinematic brilliance unfold before your eyes.