Siddharth alleges his parents were harassed at airport for 20 minutes

Madurai: Actor Siddharth, who is known for his works in Indian films, especially in South Indian cinema, alleged that his parents were harassed by the security personnel at Madhurai airport in Tamil Nadu. The actor shared the incident on his Instagram account, as a story.

The actor, in a post on Instagram Story – a feature that disappears after 24 hours – alleged the airport security personnel made his parents remove coins from their bags, repeatedly spoke to them in Hindi, and refused to talk in English despite being requested to do so.

Siddharth alleged that when they protested, the security personnel said, “In India, this is how it is.“

The security at Madurai airport is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force, or CISF. The actor, however, on the Instagram Story post made the allegations against the CRPF, or the Central Reserve Police Force.