Siddhanth Kapoor Shares FIRST Pic After Getting Bail In Drugs Case

Mumbai: Actor Shakti Kapoor’s son and Shraddha Kapoor’s elder brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, who was recently arrested and then released on bail in a drugs consumption case, has shared his first picture.

Siddhanth took to his Instagram Stories in the early hours of Wednesday to share a selfie. The picture showed him with a friend on a flight.

Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a hotel on MG Road where a party was hosted. The cops sent the samples of 35 people suspected of having consumed drugs.

As many as 14 women and 21 men attended the party. All of them claimed that they did not take drugs. They were all subjected to medical tests. Five of them, including Siddhanth Kapoor, tested positive for drugs and were arrested.

The police had previously said that the focus of their interrogation was to find the source of the drugs. Subramanyeswara Rao, additional commissioner of police, Bengaluru (east), said, “While the actor has been arrested for consuming drugs, our drive over the past two years has been focused on finding the source of the drugs in the city. So, our questioning was related to this.”