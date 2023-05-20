Siddaramaiah Promises To Fulfill ‘Five Guarantees’ Within Hours After Taking Oath As Karnataka CM

New Delhi: Congress leader Siddaramaiah today formally took charge as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister after completing formalities at a massive event in Bengaluru where around 15,000 supporters had gathered. He promised to fulfil ‘five guarantees’ within hours.

Siddaramaiah said his government will issue an order for the implementation of the five ‘guarantees’ promised by the party before the elections. “We will give an administration which people have expected from us. Five guarantees will be passed in the cabinet meeting and an order will be issued to implement them today itself,” Siddaramaiah said soon after taking oath.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, who was locked in a dramatic battle with Siddaramaiah for the top job for a week after their party’s emphatic win, took oath as the solo Deputy Chief Minister.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who attended the event along with his sister and the party’s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took the stage to reiterate that his party would fulfil the five guarantees it had promised. A decision will be taken in the very first cabinet meeting, which he said would be held in a few hours.

After Congress’s victory, many things were written as to how Congress won this election, different analyses were done, but I want to say that Congress won because we stood with the poor, Dalits, and Adivasis, backwards. We had truth, poor people. BJP had money, police and everything, but the people of Karnataka defeated all their powers,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that his party will give the state a clean, non-corrupt government.