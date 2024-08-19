Siddaramaiah Gets Relief from HC in MUDA ‘Scam’ Case, Next Hearing on August 29

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stated that no proceedings will take place in the special court against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the alleged Muda scam until his plea against the state governor is considered.

As reported by the legal news website Livelaw, the Karnataka High Court remarked: “Since the matter is being heard by this court and pleadings are to be completed by the next hearing date, the concerned court should defer its proceedings.”

On Monday, the Karnataka High Court reviewed Siddaramaiah’s writ petition, which contests Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s authorization of his prosecution in the purported Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Previously, the Karnataka governor had contested Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s directive to prosecute him in the alleged land allotment scheme scam. The subsequent hearing is set for August 29.

Justice M Nagaprasanna led the bench during the hearing. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represents Siddaramaiah, and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Siddaramaiah’s petition claims that the sanction order was issued without due consideration, breaching statutory requirements and constitutional principles, including the advice of the Council of Ministers, which is obligatory under Article 163 of the Constitution of India.

“The Honorable Governor’s decision is legally indefensible, procedurally incorrect, and influenced by irrelevant considerations, prompting the Petitioner to file this Writ Petition to annul the challenged order dated 16.08.2024, among other remedies,” stated Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka Chief Minister is contesting the August 16 order that provided prior consent and sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.