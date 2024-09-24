Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “revenge politics” after the High Court dismissed his plea challenging the investigation against him in an alleged land scam case. The chief minister posted on X that he got to know about the HC’s order through media, and will issue a detailed response shortly.

“The Court rejected outright the order issued by the Governor under Section 218. The Justices confined themselves to Section 17A of the Governor’s Order. I will not hesitate to investigate. I will consult with experts whether such an investigation is allowed under the law or not. I will discuss with the legal experts and decide the outline of the fight,” he tweeted.

“The people of the state are behind me in this political struggle. His blessings are my protection. I believe in law and constitution. Truth will finally win in this fight,” he added. Siddaramaiah further took a dig at the central government, slamming BJP for indulging in revenge politics.

The chief minister said, “This is a fight against the revenge politics of Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Our judicial struggle against this revenge politics of BJP and JDS will continue. I have faith in the court. BJP and JDS have resorted to political retaliation against me because I am pro-poor and fighting for social justice.”

Soon after the High Court hearing on the MUDA land case, BJP leaders demanded the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah in view of the verdict. Responding to this, the chief minister said, “The leaders who are asking for my resignation are the same ones who have opposed the schemes implemented by me for the poor and oppressed people of Karnataka.”

“The central government led by Narendra Modi is carrying out a conspiracy to punish the government of the opposition parties by misusing the Raj Bhavan across the country,” he added.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife B M Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by the MUDA.