SIDAC Holds Workshop On Formulation Of Self Learning Materials For Craft Courses

Bhubaneswar: A workshop was organised for formulation of self learning materials for the Crafts Courses of State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts (SIDAC), at the seminar hall of SIDAC on Wednesday.

The workshop was held in collaboration with Odisha State Open University, Sambalpur in presence of Sanatan Nayak, Director, Handicrafts, Odisha, S.K. Rath, Member Secretary, SIDAC and Dillip Nayak, In charge, OSOU, Bhubaneswar.

Resource persons from handicrafts like Pattachitra, Appliqué, Palm leaf engraving, Terracotta, Stone Carving and Wood Carving were invited to participate in the workshop