Siberia’s Red Breasted Goose An Inscribable Avian Visitor To India!

The red-breasted goose (Branta ruficollis) is a native bird of Arctic Siberia, often regarded as one of the most visually appealing goose species. It annually migrates to Gujarat, India, during the winter. Despite being a vagrant in India, the red-breasted goose is increasingly becoming a prominent presence in captive collections due to its striking black, white, and chestnut plumage. This small goose, unmistakable in appearance, boasts vibrant colors, with its red parts appearing almost black at long distances, making it somewhat similar to the Brant Goose.

Breeding in the West Siberian Arctic, an area once inhabited by mammoths, the red-breasted goose faces threats to its population from factors such as land-use changes, hunting, pesticides, and tourism development. As a result, the species is currently classified as Vulnerable. The bird’s black crown, nape, wings, back, belly, and tail create a stunning contrast with the chestnut-red foreneck and breast, bordered by white. The declining population is particularly evident in the decreasing suitability of wintering grounds, such as Kirov Bay in the Caspian Sea, due to changes in land use.

Found in the Siberian tundra during the breeding season, the red-breasted goose nests in open areas with dry shrubs and lichens, often favoring high and dry locations like rocky slopes and river banks. During winter, it frequents open steppe and lowlands with hills, feeding in pastures, stubble, and crops, while roosting on lakes and remote wetlands. This highly migratory species follows a narrow migration route, departing from Siberian breeding grounds in September and reaching wintering grounds in October/November. Departure from wintering areas occurs between late February and early May, often with stopovers lasting up to a month.

In India, the red-breasted goose, considered a rarity, is annually sighted during winter by Nalsarovar guides Akbar Alvani and Kamruddin Alvani.

K. Shiva Kumar. A Wildlife Storyteller

These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana.

K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.