SI suspended for not intercepting ganja-laden truck

Padmapur: Kenduguda Outpost SI Chandra Munda has been suspended for deliberately allowing a ganja-laden truck to pass on February 28.

The truck carrying 5.64 quintals of cannabis was later intercepted by Padmapur and Kenduguda police near Khambariguda and three smugglers were apprehended.

The contraband was being transported to Raipur from Gajapati district. Munda was under suspicion by senior officials and he was placed under suspension after investigation.