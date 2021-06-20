SI Suspended For Asking Liquor On Duty In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: District SP has put a sub-inspector (SI) under suspension for misconduct and dereliction of duty.

Sources said that the cop, identified as Birakishore Behera has been suspended for asking for liquor from a youth of Bhadrak Town.

An order issued by the SP on Sunday stated that Behera, the SI of Bhadrak Town police station in the district, is under suspension with effect from June 21, 2021.

The SI faced stringent action after an audio clip heard him asking for alcohol from a youth went viral on WhatsApp.