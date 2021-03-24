SI Held For Taking Rs 50K Bribe

Jagatsinghpur: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday caught sub-inspector of Jagatsinghpur police station red-handed while he was accepting bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to reports, SI Biswajit Gadanayak had demanded Rs 50,000 from one Pritam Mohanty in order to to settle a case relating to recovery of dues of the complainant from his opposite party.

Following this, Mohanty lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption team. Based on the plaint, the anti-corruption wing laid a trap and caught SI Biswajit Gadanayak red-handed while accepting the gratification.

A case was registered against the accused SI under Section 7 PC ACT, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 and further investigation is underway, sources said.

In another similar incident, Revenue Inspector (RI) of Siko village under Begunia Tehsil in Khurda district, Manoj Kumar Nayak, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,300.

According to reports, Nayak had demanded the bribe from one Trinath Chhuala Singh of Godikilo village for giving a mutation report of a piece of land. Accordingly, a trap was laid by the vigilance squad and Nayak was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from Singh.

The anti-corruption wing also arrested the peon of the office in connection with the case.