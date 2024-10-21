Nayagarh: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested the Sub-Inspector of Police in Nayagarh district for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Habibul Rehman, SI of Khandapada Police Station, Dist. Nayagarh.

Rehman has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 3000 from a complainant as a part of a monthly instalment to allow him to carry out his business. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused and seized. Earlier, he had taken a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complt. but was regularly harassing him for more.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No 21/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused. Further reports are awaited.

