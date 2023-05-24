Shweta Tiwari Oozes Hotness In Latest Pics
TV Actress Shweta Tiwari set the mercury level soaring as she dropped a new set of pictures on her social media handle for her fans.
Shweta, a stunner by all standards, wore an outfit by clothing brand A Humming Way.
Shweta Tiwari often treats her fans with pictures of her photo shoot on social media
Shweta shared pictures in a A Humming Way outfit looking stunning as ever
Shweta wore a cream-coloured lehenga with a bralette blouse
Shweta went for a glossy makeup look and accessorised with a necklace
Shweta Tiwari is best known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay from 2001.
(All Images: Instagram/shweta.tiwari)
