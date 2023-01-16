Shweta Tiwari Grooves To Beshram Rang: Watch

New Delhi: Shweta Tiwari grooved to Beshram Rang from the upcoming film, Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the clip, Shweta wrote, “This is how I get ready…when they ask me 1000 times ‘in how much time are you getting ready?” She used ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Beshram Rang’ as the hashtags.

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

</>

In the video, Shweta wore a long white robe and kept her hair loose. She danced and gave perfect expressions while Beshram Rang played in the background. She was all smiles and lip-synced to the song as well. Moments later, she was seen wearing yellow co-ords with matching coat. In the end, she gave a flying kiss and struck a stylish pose.

Besharam Rang is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The song is sung by Shilpa Rao, Vishal and Shekhar among others. The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.