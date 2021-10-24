Shuttler Rutaparna Panda To Receive Ekalabya Puraskar 2021

Bhubaneswar: Ace International Shutler from Odisha, Rutaparna Panda will be conferred with the prestigious 29th Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2021.

A mercurial Badminton player who has represented the nation in several international tournaments, Rutaparna is credited with many wins for the women’s badminton team from 1st April 2019 to 31st March 2021.

She will get a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation at the Ekalabya Puraskar programme to be held under the strict observation of Covid restrictions, the statement said.

Besides Rutaparna, two other sportspersons, international women cyclist Swasti Singh and footballer Pyari Xaxa will also be felicitated for their remarkable performances at international & national levels in their respective fields. Both will receive a cash prize of Rs. 50,000/- each along with citations.

The Ekalabya Puraskar Committee comprising jury members drawn from different walks of life unanimously selected Rutaparna for the prominent honor in a meeting held on Sunday.