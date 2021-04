Nabrangpur: While the number of the COVID-19 cases continues to rise with every passing day, the Sarpanch of Maidalpur panchayat has imposed shutdown in the panchayat till April 30.

Reportedly, at least 221 persons in the area tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours following which the Sarpanch adopted the decision.

Meanwhile, all the shops, except those selling essential commodities would remain closed during the period.