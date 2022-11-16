Shubman Gill responds to the dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan hit the headlines yet again for allegedly dating each other. Shubman and Sara were spotted together at the renowned restaurant Bastian a few months ago, and it only sparked rumours that they are dating.

Shubman Gill responded about the same on a talk show.

The host asked the Indian batsman whether he was dating Sara, to which Shubman replied, “Maybe.” The host again asked the cricketer to reveal the whole truth, and Gill replied that he was telling the whole truth and added, “Maybe, Maybe not.”

Even in another instance, both were spotted traveling in a plane together, which became a hot topic of discussion back then. Now, these statements made by Gill have added fire to the fuel. In the past, there were rumors that Gill was dating Sachin’s daughter Sara and now this new relationship with actress Sara Ali Khan has surprised one and all.