New Delhi: The Ajit Agarkar-led senior men’s selection committee announced wholesale changes in the squads of three teams for the second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024. All cricketers, barring Sarfaraz Khan, who were picked in the Indian squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, have been released from their Duleep Trophy duties. They will fly to Chennai to take part in a preparatory camp starting September 12. The first Test starts on September 19.

Suryakumar Yadav, whose recovery is on track, was given more time to regain full fitness. He is expected to join the India C team, which is the only unchanged squad in the tournament, before the third round.

India A Captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep were replaced by Pratham Singh (Railways), Akshay Wadkar (Vidarbha CA) and SK Rasheed (Andhra CA). Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani will replace Kuldeep in the squad whereas Aaqib Khan (UPCA) will replace Akashdeep.

Mayank Agarwal has been named as the captain of India A.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant have been called up to the national team, with Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh named as their replacements in the India B squad. Yash Dayal has received his first national team call-up, while Sarfaraz Khan will play in the second-round match before joining the national team.

Himanshu Mantri has been added to the India B squad. Axar Patel will join the national team from India D, with Nishant Sindhu replacing him. Due to an injury, Tushar Deshpande has been ruled out of the second round and will be replaced by Vidwath Kaverappa from India A.

Updated Duleep Trophy squads

Updated India A squad: Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Aaqib Khan

Updated India B squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK)

Updated India D squad: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vidwath Kaverappa