Shubman Gill Posts Two-Word Tweet After India’s WTC Final Loss Against Australia

New Delhi: India had a forgetful outing with the bat on Sunday as they were bundled out for 234 in the chase of 444 against Australia in the World Test Championship final. India needed 280 on Day 5 with seven wickets in hand but got bowled out even before the first session was completed. Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland were the pick among the bowlers as they took four and three wickets respectively. Australia became the first team to clinch all four ICC titles while India lost another opportunity to clinch their first ICC trophy since 2013.

After the match, India opening batter Shubman Gill took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message. He posted a picture of Team India and wrote, “Not finished.”

Earlier on Day 4, Gill was caught in the slips by Cameron Green off Scott Boland’s bowling but replays showed that the ball touched the ground when the fielder made impact. The on-field umpires were not sure about the incident but the third umpire decided to give him out resulting in a massive controversy.

The young batter took to his Twitter and posted a picture of the catch along with a cryptic caption that included the ‘facepalm’ emoji. Even the likes of Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, and many fans questioned the verdict of the TV umpire.

Coming to the match, this was India’s second defeat in successive WTC finals after losing to New Zealand in 2021 in the inaugural edition.