Chennai: Shubman Gill has joined the ranks of former India captain Rahul Dravid by scoring a unique Test century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Gill’s unbeaten 119 off 176 balls on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh has made him only the second Indian No.3 batter to achieve this milestone at this iconic venue.

Gill’s century came in the second innings after a disappointing first innings where he was dismissed for a duck. His masterful performance helped India declare their second innings at 287/4, setting Bangladesh a formidable target of 515 runs. Gill’s innings included 10 fours and 4 sixes, and he formed a crucial 167-run partnership with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who also scored a century on his return to Test cricket after nearly two years.

This achievement places Gill in an elite group, highlighting his growing reputation as a reliable second-innings performer.